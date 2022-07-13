Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The “America’s Got Talent” audience just got to see one of the most nerve-racking auditions ever.

On Tuesday’s episode, the show welcomed Brazilian illusionists Henry and Klauss, who dub themselves the first escape duo.

READ MORE: J-Pop Band Travis Japan Win Over ‘AGT’ With Energetic Performance

For their performance, the pair set up seemingly impossible odds, locking themselves in suspended metal drums, with their hands sticking out of holes, handcuffed.

Strung to the bottom was a fuse, which a stage hand would light, forcing them to undo the handcuffs with a hair clip and escape before they exploded.

Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

As the fuse was lit, the performers’ hands appeared to shake while picking the handcuff locks. With time running out, the odds of their escape diminished.

READ MORE: ‘AGT’: A Cappella Vocal Group Acapop! Kids Honour Former Member In Emotional Audition

The judges and the audience alike were on the edge of their seats, when suddenly time ran out and the drums exploded, revealing they were no longer inside.

A moment later, Henry and Klauss popped up, perfectly safe, right next to the stunned judges.

“That scared the f**k out of me,” exclaimed host Terry Crews.

Sofia Vergara added, “That was spectacular!”

Henry and Klauss, of course, got three yeses from the judges.