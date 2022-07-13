Click to share this via email

There’s a new David Beckham documentary on the way.

Netflix confirmed Beckham will be “the subject of a new multi-part docuseries,” which will include family interviews, personal footage, and more “to tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fisher Stevens is on board to direct and serve as executive producer alongside John Battsek.

Despite previous rumours suggesting the docuseries would be similar to a fly-on-the-wall, “The Kardashians”-style doc, THR insisted that isn’t the case.

Beckham started playing soccer for Manchester United back in 1992 at just 17.

He is now the president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF and co-owner of Salford City soccer clubs, among numerous other projects.

Beckham and his wife Victoria recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. The pair share kids Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11.