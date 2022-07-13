A new short documentary is exploring how TikTok influenced the public’s perception of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial.

Launching Wednesday, the 30-minute NBC News doc is titled “A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard and Truth in the Age of Social Media”.

According to the official description, “The Depp v. Heard defamation trial evoked two distinct reactions – those who couldn’t get enough and those who received more than they wanted. The new deep-dive documentary explores why the trial overwhelmed social media, specifically TikTok, and what viewers missed if social media coverage was their only news source. In the wake of a verdict that surprised legal experts, NBC News examines how the trial evolved into the TikTok trial and what the verdict means for future domestic abuse cases.”

The documentary features interviews with Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft, National Coalition Against Domestic Violence CEO Ruth Glenn, American University law professor and gendered violence expert Jamie Abrams, NBC News senior breaking news reporter Doha Madani, NBC News tech and culture reporter Kat Tenbarge, People magazine’s Nigel Smith, and more.

Last month, the blockbuster televised trial ended with a jury deciding against Heard on claims of defamation brought forward by her ex-husband, Depp, over a 2018 op-ed in which she said she was a victim of domestic violence.