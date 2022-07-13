Sir Tom Jones is setting the record straight about his health.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the 82-year-old had collapsed ahead of his Budapest concert this week. However, Jones has denied the claims, despite admitting to having to cancel the show due to viral laryngitis.

Jones’s Instagram message included, “I did not ‘collapse’ anywhere at any time, that is pure rumour,” after revealing that he’d woken up with an “uncomfortable throat.”

He added, “Hopefully the inflammation will calm soon as I am looking forward to continuing my wonderful summer tour.”

Jones apologized for having to cancel the show at the last minute, confirming the gig had been rescheduled for August 16.

The singer has been touring for over 50 years, with him recently sharing a throwback snap on Instagram: