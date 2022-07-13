Could a collaboration between Lizzo and Chris Martin be in the cards?

On Wednesday, Lizzo sat down for an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, and got to talking about the inspiration behind her new song “Coldplay” from her upcoming album Special.

READ MORE: Lizzo Praises Beyoncé As Her ‘North Star’ When It Comes To Making Music In Wild New ‘Carpool Karaoke’

“This is one of the most literal songs I’ve ever written. Everything I say in the song actually happened,” she said.

After explaining how the song came about after she got into the recording booth and monologued about a lovestruck vacation she’d taken, including some references to Coldplay, Lowe brought none other than Chris Martin on for a FaceTime call.

Lizzo thanked Martin for letting her sample “Yellow” and use the band’s name for the title of the song all about her romantic hookup.

“I was with somebody, and I was just looking at the stars. And I was with him, and I was singing it. And tears just were coming to my eyes,” she said. “You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism. So thank you so, so much.”

“Hey, I don’t know how to accept those kinds of compliments,” Martin told her. “Thank you. If someone had told me 22 years ago, ‘One day, Lizzo’s going to make out to this song,’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, great.’ It’s become Lizzo’s hookup song, and that’s good.”

“Oh, that’s baby-making music, baby!” Lizzo laughed.

READ MORE: Lizzo Brings Out The ‘Fab-U-Lous’ With Rump-Shaking ‘About Damn Time’ Performance At 2022 Bet Awards

The artists also got to talking about the possibility of a proper collaboration, and they both seemed very into the idea.

“I mean, listen, the songs don’t got to come out with me and you,” Lizzo said. “We just got to do it. If we sat in the studio and we just worked. You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody got to know. Don’t nobody got to know, Chris.”

“I don’t mind people knowing,” Martin told her. “Honestly. I’d like people to know!”

Martin and Coldplay have collaborated with a number of artists over the years, with the band most recently putting out last year’s hit single “My Universe” with BTS.