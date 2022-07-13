Anthony Anderson isn’t impressed by the “Black-ish” 2022 Emmy nominations snub.

The hit comedy aired its final season this year, but failed to nab any noms when they were announced on Tuesday.

While guest-hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, Anderson, who plays Andre “Dre” Johnson on the show, joked during his monologue, “Look, I don’t want to bring the mood down, but I do have a bone to pick with the Academy.

“You know who did not get nominated for a Primetime Emmy this morning? America’s sweetheart: me. That’s right, me, Anthony Anderson! And neither did my show ‘Black-ish’ or my co-star Tracee Ellis-Ross! Can you believe that s**t, mama?” he asked, mentioning his mom Doris who was in the audience.

READ MORE: Quinta Brunson, Adrien Brody, Lizzo & More Stars React To 2022 Emmy Nominations

Anderson, who called the voters “racist” for the snub, went on, “You know what did get nominated for Best Comedy? ‘Barry’, a show about a murderer! And ‘What We Do in the Shadows’, a show about vampires who murder people.

“And ‘Only Murders in the Building’, a show about a podcast — about a murder! So ‘Black-ish’ wasn’t nominated, but we’ve been named the lead suspect in all of those white people murder shows.”

Anderson then labelled “Succession”, which held this year’s top spot with 25 Emmy noms, “White-ish”.

READ MORE: Mandy Moore And Chrissy Metz React To ‘This Is Us’ Final Season Emmy Snubs

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” did, however, receive a nom for Outstanding Variety Talk Series.

“You know, I actually heard ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was not going to get nominated by the Academy,” Anderson joked. “But the Academy saw me host last night and called an emergency meeting.”