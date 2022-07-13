Britney Spears had an eventual night.

According to TMZ, police got a call at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, letting them know a white Mercedes was stuck on the 101 freeway in Los Angeles.

Law enforcement sources told the outlet that when officers arrived, they found Spears seated in a passerby’s car.

Spears told the officers that her own car had run out of gas while she was driving, and the California Highway Patrol then helped pushed the car off to the side of the road.

After thanking the officers for their help and waiting with her, the singer’s husband, Sam Asghari drove by to pick her up.