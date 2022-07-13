Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with the editorial choices at the Austin American-Statesman.

This week, the Austin, Tex. newspaper released edited versions of video surveillance from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde during the recent school shooting.

Edited to remove the most graphic and upsetting images and audio from the footage, it showed police waiting outside the classroom, despite hearing continued sounds of gunfire.

Discussing the release of the footage, Goldberg slammed the paper on “The View”.

“I find it indefensible. I’m sorry. You forgot that attached to all those sounds are people’s children,” she explained. “And you didn’t have to do this. They were going to see this video on Sunday. You did not have to release this and leak it. I think it’s appalling, and you should be ashamed of yourselves for doing that.”

“Every time you turn around, you gotta see it. And I don’t know if you guys over at that newspaper have kids, but shame on you,” Goldberg continued.

Calling the choice to publish the footage “thoughtless”, Goldberg literally spat on the ground, adding, “Shame on you.”

Her co-hosts, though, had a different opinion about the paper’s decision, with both Sunny Hostin and guest host Alyssa Farah Griffin arguing that seeing the videos was important for pushing back on the Uvalde police narrative that they were unable to take quicker action during the shooting.

The Austin American-Statesman itself responded to concerns about their decision to publish the footage, writing in an editorial, “Our decision to publish, along with our news partner, KVUE, comes after long and thoughtful discussions.”

The column continued, “Our goal is to continue to bring to light what happened at Robb Elementary, which the families and friends of the Uvalde victims have long been asking for…. We have to bear witness to history, and transparency and unrelenting reporting is a way to bring change.”