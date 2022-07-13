Sean Paul is lighting the dance floor on fire with help from Gwen Stefani and Shenseea.

The trio feature in the official “Light My Fire” music video — revealed Wednesday — following the song’s release in May as part of Paul’s eighth studio album, Scorcha.

“’Light My Fire’ is an epic dream come true,” Paul told Rolling Stone. “I’ve been a fan of Gwen Stefani forever. And Shenseea, I am so proud of all she’s accomplished in such a short time… [We’re] basically getting ready to party and some lovers rocking. It’s a vibe we hope everyone gets when they listen to the track: feel good and party lovers-rock style.”

“I feel honoured to be tapped by two legends for this collaboration, the whole process was exciting and collaborative,” Shenseea said. “I can’t wait for our fans to enjoy the video!”

Paul released Scorcha on May 27 to positive reviews. The dancehall and reggae album featured other notable collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Tove Lo, Damian Marley, and Nicky Jam.