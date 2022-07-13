“House of the Dragon” has the opportunity to be the satisfying, complete experience that “Game of Thrones” wasn’t for many fans.

Paddy Considine (“Peaky Blinders”) plays the pivotal role of King Viserys I Targaryen in “House of the Dragon”. He shares his take on the much-maligned final season of “Game of Thrones”.

“When you live with something for so many years and watch those characters on that adventure, I think people start to write their own endings,” Considine tells Entertainment Weekly for its digital cover issue. “I feel like a bit of that probably happened. And I was probably one of them, as well.”

READ MORE: Robert Plant Reveals He Turned Down A Role In ‘Game Of Thrones’

Matt Smith — Photo: Nadav Kander/EW

Another veteran actor representing House Targaryen is Matt Smith (“Doctor Who”, “Last Night in Soho”, “The Crown”).

“It hasn’t quite hit the ground yet. And until it’s final doom, [we won’t] find out which side he’s on,” Smith says of his character Prince Daemon who is aided by his enormous red dragon Caraxes.

“[Caraxes is a] very grumpy, tough, surly sort,” Smith adds. “He’s like a huge rabid dog in many ways, who only calms and soothes around Daemon… He’s almost an untrainable dragon in many respects.” READ MORE: ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Compared To ‘Game Of Thrones” ‘Winter Is Coming’

Olivia Cooke — Photo: Nadav Kander/EW

Olivia Cooke looks forward to bringing a fresh perspective on Lady Alicent Hightower. The character is portrayed as a schemer in author George R. R. Martin’s Fire and Blood; however, the accounts of Hightower are presented in a historical document penned by Archmaester Gyldayn. Naturally, Gyldayn’s take carries with it an inherent bias.

“You can understand why,” Cooke says. “The woman whispering into a powerful man’s ear has never been positively written about. So the fun was to try to find the nuance…. You can take a strand of the history and then completely embellish it.”

HBO will unleash “House of the Dragon” on Aug. 21. For more on Entertainment Weekly’s digital issue, please go to EW.com.