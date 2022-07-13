Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa happily revealed that they’re having a baby.

The couple were in the middle of IVF treatments and had even scheduled a date next fall to implant an embryo when they received the unexpected yet sweet surprise a few weeks ago.

READ MORE: Tarek El Moussa And Heather Rae Young Commemorate Their Marriage With Matching Tattoos

“It was a huge shock,” Heather, 35, told People exclusively. “We just weren’t expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan.”

After the surprising news set in, the “Selling Sunset” star was ecstatic.

“I think, when you least expect it and there’s no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I’m so excited that it happened like this.”

READ MORE: Christina Hall And Heather Rae El Moussa Show A United Front With ‘Co-Parenting’ Photo

The TV personality and Tarek, 40, began dating in 2019 and tied the knot last fall. The HGTV star already shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall. This will be Heather’s first child, who revealed she’s already felt fulfilled by being what she calls “a bonus mom” to Tarek’s children.

Heather announced the exciting news on Instagram:

“Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” she captioned the post, which included additional photos of the couple, including a sweet snapshot with Tarek’s kids.

Tarek shared the same post to his Instagram Story, adding the caption, “SURPRISE!! One of the happiest moments of my life.”

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa — Photo: Instagram/ TheRealTarekElMoussa

The child is due early next year. The couple will find out the sex of the baby at a reveal party in a few weeks.