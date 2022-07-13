Nick Cannon is still catching feelings for Mariah Carey.

Cannon and Carey tied the knot in 2008 and finalized their divorce in 2016. The celebrity exes remain on good terms and share twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon. In a new interview, Cannon confessed that, while he has a lot of respect for Carey’s boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, he still gets butterflies when he thinks about the singer.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Admits He’s ‘Failed Miserably’ At Monogamy And Relationships

“The dude is amazing with my kids and we have family gatherings and things together so I truly respect it,” he said on Tuesday’s “The Hottee Talk Show” podcast. “But come on, that’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody that I will always love.

“I guess because I’m a true romantic, I’m a true believer in love and I allow the capsules of love to be where they lie. I’m not a timeline dude. I will never have a love like I did with Mariah.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Reveals He’s Considering A Vasectomy

Cannon described his relationship, “It was literally like a fairy tale with Mariah, so I would rather it just be that way and I appreciate that fantasy. Because if I try to go back and it wasn’t the same, I’d be like, ‘Damn, I messed it up.’ But, if I had the opportunity, if it could be the way it was, I’m there.”