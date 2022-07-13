Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

An Australian breakfast TV show got a two-for-one special with Rita Ora and Taika Waititi.

Ora serves as one of the coaches on Australia’s “The Voice” and recently dropped her new single “Barricades”. Catching up with “Sunrise”, Ora’s interview was interrupted by her fiance Waititi.

READ MORE: Taika Waititi Admits He Stole From ‘The Hobbit’ Set: ‘I Have Never Talked To Peter Jackson About This’

Superstar @RitaOra joined Sunrise for an exclusive chat about her latest chart-topper 'Barricades' but the interview was soon crashed by her #1 fan live on the show 😲 pic.twitter.com/YUN8YHgA3f — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) July 13, 2022

“Taika, get out of my shot,” Ora jokingly demanded before inviting him back.

“Hi, I can’t hear you,” Waititi told the crew. “I love Sydney.”

READ MORE: Will Arnett To Replace Armie Hammer In Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins’

Waititi is coming off the heels of the “Thor: Love and Thunder” theatrical release on July 8, marking the second-highest opening day of 2022 behind “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”.