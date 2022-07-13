Alex Rodriguez is opening up about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Rodriguez and Lopez started dating in Feb. 2017. They announce their engagement in March 2019 and parted ways in April 2021. Rodriguez recently joined “The Martha Stewart Podcast” and shared his thoughts about JLo.

“Look, we had a great time,” Rodriguez said, per Just Jared. “More importantly, we always put the kids front and center in everything we do. Here’s what I will tell you about Jennifer, and I was telling some of my colleagues here the other day, she’s the most talented human being I’ve ever been around. Hardest worker. And I think she is the greatest performer, live performer in the world today that’s alive.”

Rodriguez also offered an update on his since separating from Lopez.

“Life is good. I’m very fortunate,” he said. “I wake up every morning and thank the good Lord for my health, for my beautiful daughters, who are now 17 and 14. That is my number one focus in life. You know, my father left me and my mother and my two siblings when I was just 10 years old.

“I remember as a young man praying and saying, you know, dear Lord, if you ever give me an opportunity to be a father, that’s gonna be my number one responsibility in life. And it’s been the greatest gift.”