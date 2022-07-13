Christina Perri does not want expecting mothers to experience the same hardships she did.

Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, lost their daughter Rosie in utero in Nov. 2020. The “Jar of Hearts” singer opened up about her pregnancy loss — after also suffering a miscarriage in Jan. 2020 — in a new interview. Perri is using her trauma as fuel to help expecting mothers. She is advocating for a test that can detect blood-clotting disorders.

“There was so much anger and pain and sadness,” Perri told People July 13. “And there were days I couldn’t even see a future version of me.”

“I can’t be angry at the doctors because they followed protocol,” she said. “But ACOG (American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists) has the power to offer that test as part of a prenatal screening to every woman in her first trimester. This is not about the past for me. It’s about saving babies.”

Perri and Constabile are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella.