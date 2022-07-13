After much speculation, Daniel Kaluuya has confirmed that he won’t be reprising his “Black Panther” role in the upcoming sequel, “Wakanda Forever”.

Jacqueline Coley, awards editor at Rotten Tomatoes, took to Twitter to share the news, which she gleaned during an as-yet-un-published interview with Kaluuya in support of his role in the Jordan Peele-directed horror movie “Nope”.

READ MORE: Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will ‘Top’ The First One

In her tweet, Coley wrote that Kaluuya was unable to return as W’Kabi in the new movie due to scheduling conflicts with “Nope” that resulted after filming schedules were thrown out of whack due to the pandemic-related production shutdown in 2020.

BREAKING NEWS: Fresh from my NOPE interview with Daniel Kaluuya he did not reprise his role in #BlackPanther2 due to his schedule conflicts w/ #NOPE! It's official he's not in #BlackPantherWakandaForever — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) July 13, 2022

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, due out later this year, has had a difficult road to the screen, forced to endure production shutdowns due to COVID-19 while also contending with the unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at age 43 after a secret years-long battle with colon cancer.

“This is one of the more profound things that I’ve gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person who is like the glue who held it together,” Coogler admitted in an interview with the “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” podcast.

READ MORE: Martin Freeman Says It Was ‘Strange’ Shooting ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Without Chadwick Boseman

“For this individual, who is an ancestor now, I was there for it,” Coogler added. “It’s such an incredible privilege that fills you up as much as it knocks you out. So often as Black people, we have to pick up the pieces after loss.”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is scheduled to hit theatres on Nov. 11.