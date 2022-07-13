R&B singer Kehlani is going viral — not because of their music, but for a video posted online in which they’re confronted by right-wing social media personality Christian Walker.

Walker, son of NFL-star-turned Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker, shared the video on Twitter, documenting his confrontation with Kehlani, who identifies as non-binary and goes by they/them pronouns.

Deriding them as a “mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about,” Walker wrote that Kehlani told baristas at the Starbucks they both happened to be frequenting that he was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.”

READ MORE: Kehlani & Justin Bieber Team Up For ‘Up At Night’

“Well, I set her straight,” Walker added. “I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.”

In the brief video, Walker gets out of vehicle and walks over to Kehlani as she sits in their car.

“Everyone’s entitled to an opinion — you’re so rude, or you wouldn’t be telling barista workers that I’m an a**hole,” Walker yells, while Kehlani sports a bemused smile.

READ MORE: Kehlani Says Being Referred To By ‘They’ Pronouns Makes Them Feel Like People ‘Really See Me’

“Get your drink and go away. I can have an opinion like everybody else. Why are you entitled to an opinion and not me,” he continues. “You’re the a**hole. Get your drink and go.”

This mediocre singer that everyone’s forgotten about, Kehlani, told my baristas at Starbucks that I was an “a**hole” and to be “safe around me.” Well, I set her straight. I’m tired of these fake woke people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones. pic.twitter.com/V6X88Wg8tX — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) July 13, 2022

While Walker’s intent was apparently to shame Kehlani for calling him that expletive, Twitter reaction overwhelmingly pointed out that the video was simply evidence of him acting precisely like the word he complained about.

Never not funny how the people who complain about snowflakes the most are the biggest snowflakes — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) July 13, 2022

She seemed amused. I mean, it's not every day you get to see a screeching barn owl in captivity. — ChicknCharge (@chkncharge) July 13, 2022

“… people being rude to everyone and acting like they’re the good ones.” pic.twitter.com/zfCLIGExAU — David (@NotTeak) July 13, 2022

Being rude?? And yet he’s in her face filming. — foofoo8100 (@coolcheese707) July 13, 2022

I think you just proved that she was right. And this still won't deflect from how bad it would be to have your dad making decisions for Americans. Herschel Walker's 'bad air' comments the latest in series of policy gaffes https://t.co/TQRghgsefE — Mr5x5 (@Mr5x52) July 13, 2022

you can really tell who self-hates and who doesn’t from the energy this vid gives off — laila (@unavlailable) July 13, 2022