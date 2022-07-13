Penn Badgley welcomed his former “Gossip Girl” co-star Chace Crawford to join him on his “Podcrashed” podcast, where they shared their recollections of shooting the beloved teen drama in New York City.

“There were definitely a lot of negatives and positives, but … I mean, it was just such a wild time. It was so novel as well,” said Crawford of filming in the Big Apple.

“New York City, I have such this romanticized love for — I still do — I’m still in love with that city because of it. But we were given the keys to the city at a crazy time, a lot of partying and you know, and access to different things that you can sort of get caught up in,” Crawford continued.

READ MORE: Leighton Meester Says ‘Never Say Never’ About Possibility Of Appearing In ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot

“That was, at the same time, okay in your early 20s and a lot of fun, but you are kind of like Mickey Mouse to Disneyland, you know, people see you and you’re, like, this character in this city,”

Badgley responded with a laugh. “That’s a funny metaphor,” he said. “You are like Mickey Mouse at Disneyland, which is to say you’re a faceless person inside of a suit who cannot be seen or heard, who everybody’s taking pictures with.”

Getting serious, Crawford admitted that he also found being a celebrity on the streets of NYC to be a bit unsettling.

“I’m a little bit more on the private side. I mean, I’m extroverted, but it created a little bit of paranoia,” Crawford explained. “I don’t know about you, Penn. I feel [from the] outside looking in, I feel like you dealt with it amazingly, but I definitely had gotten a weird paranoia.”

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Talks ‘Twisted’ Storylines In ‘Gossip Girl’, Admits Dan Humphrey Was ‘Villainous’

According to Badgley, his own social life wasn’t as active as Crawford’s was during that period.

“I think on the inside we had a lot of the same experiences and then maybe in some of the most superficial ways, we had slightly different experiences,” said Badgley. “That whole keys to the city thing, I felt like — it’s so silly because I’m not, it’s not a sensitive topic, but at the time it was — I did not feel, I still felt like I didn’t know how to get into the club … literally the clubs.”

He added: “I didn’t go out as much as the rest of the crew and I often felt uncomfortable because I didn’t feel like I was as easily able to get in.”

READ MORE: Penn Badgley Reveals His ‘Gossip Girl’ Fame Left Him Feeling ‘Overwhelmed’

Meanwhile, Crawford admitted that he initially struggled when the show was ended its six-season run in 2012.

“We were all, you and all of us included, trying to find our way,” Crawford said. “It was intense, man. It was a lot. And then after, when it all sort of ends, I kind of describe it like an athlete or a quarterback or someone getting injured or ending their career like instantly, and your identity is just kind of pulled out, the rug’s pulled out from under you…