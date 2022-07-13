Yeardley Smith has just gotten married, and her love story is an amazing one.

Yeardley, who voices Lisa on “The Simpsons”, tied the knot with Dan Grice on June 11, and shared how she and the former police detective first met.

Back in 2014, Yeardley told The Hollywood Reporter, she traveled to Springfield, Oregon, to attend an event marking the show’s 25th anniversary.

READ MORE: Lisa Simpson Actress Yeardley Smith Discusses Battle With Bulimia

Smith was hesitant about appearing at the event due to security concerns, but finally agreed to go after being assured that she’d have a detective from the Springfield Police Department assigned to her.

“That was Dan,” Smith recalled.

While Grice admitted he’d “gotten that type of call exactly zero times,” he reluctantly agreed to serve as Smith’s security, but figured it “probably wouldn’t be any fun.”

When Grice met Smith, sparks flew, culminating in their recent wedding.

READ MORE: Kerry Washington To Make Her ‘Simpsons’ Debut As Bart’s New Teacher

For Smith, their romance is an example of the hand of fate in action.

“I get a giggly feeling when I think about it because Dan didn’t want to go to this event and I didn’t want to go to this event, but something bigger than us was like, ‘No, no, listen, you two are going to meet and it’s going to work out. You just have to have faith,'” Smith recalled.

“We’ve seen it in movies and you always wonder, wouldn’t it be great if life was like that?” she mused. “Sometimes it is.”