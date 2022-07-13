You just can’t keep a good crime drama down.

On Wednesday, TVLine reported that long-running procedural crime drama “Criminal Minds” has been officially revived, following earlier reports that a planned revival announced back in early 2021 might not happen.

Star Joe Mantegna teased the news in a Twitter post, presumably taken from the soundstage where sets were being constructed.

According to TVLine, Paramount+ has placed a 10-episode order for the series, which ended its run in 2020 after 15 seasons.

In addition to Mantegna, cast members Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Kirsten Vangsness will all be back, while Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not.

Back in February 2021, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Paramount+ was interested in bring the series back; the following July, however, Brewster, responding to a fan question on Twitter, felt the prospects were not good, writing that “sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.”