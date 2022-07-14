Meeting your heroes can be an embarrassing experience.

On Wednesday night, “Barry” star Henry Winkler appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and shared the story of the time he met Mick Jagger.

“I was in a restaurant, and I walked up to Mick Jagger and I said, ‘Hello, I’m Henry Winkler and I have all of your albums,’” Winkler recalled.

Unfortunately, the encounter immediately got awkward, as the Rolling Stones frontman only barely turned his head to look at Winkler.

“Henry,” Jagger said, before continuing to ignore the actor.

“I slunk out of the restaurant,” Winkler said, recalling how he tried to smooth things over, telling Jagger, “I am so sorry. I didn’t mean to disturb you. Enjoy the sushi. It was such a pleasure. I love your outfit.’”

Earlier this week, Winkler was nominated for an Emmy for his supporting role in “Barry”. In 2018, he won his first Emmy for his role in the HBO comedy.