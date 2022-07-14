A second official trailer for the highly anticipated “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” television series from Amazon Studios dropped today.

The new two-minute, 30-second clip delves deeper into the series adaptation, giving fans a look at some of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendary characters from the island kingdom of Númenor.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — Photo: Amazon Studios

The clip also highlights some of the realms viewers will visit throughout the course of the eight-part series, including the Elven realms of Lindon and Eregion, the Dwarven realm Khazad-dûm, the Southlands, the Northernmost Wastes, the Sundering Seas, and the aforementioned Númenór.

An official description reads: “Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth, the epic series takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and one of the greatest villains that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.”

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” — Photo: Amazon Studios

The trailer follows the first official teaser, which premiered during Super Bowl LVI earlier this year. It became the most-watched Super Bowl trailer of all time, receiving 257 million online views in the first 24 hours of release.

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” premieres September 2, with new episodes available weekly, on Prime Video.