Alfonso Ribeiro is set to co-host this year’s “Dancing with the Stars”.

Ribeiro, who was the season 19 mirrorball champion, will join Tyra Banks to front the show, which is moving to Disney+ this fall.

Deadline stated judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough are also expected to return for season 31.

“’Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said in a statement.

The “Fresh Prince” actor went on, “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney+.”

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks, who took over from Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews to host the show after season 28.

“Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”