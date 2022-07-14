Prince Andrew’s infamous BBC Newsnight interview will reportedly be turned into a movie.

According to Deadline, the flick will be called “Scoop” and will follow the controversial “Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview” chat about Andrew’s alleged ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The publication claims Hugh Grant is one of the unconfirmed names on the wish list to portray the royal.

Peter Moffat is said to be writing the screenplay for the Lighthouse Film & TV production company.

Moffat and Hilary Salmon, who was among those to launch the above company two years ago, confirmed the movie news to Deadline.

They said they’d like shooting to begin in November; however, casting has yet to begin nor a director assigned.

They said pitches have been made to selected agents, with Salmon sharing: “The reaction is always the same, ‘Oh, wow.'”

Salmon said of possible casting, “We have, of course, thoughts” but insisted “no one is attached.” She wouldn’t comment on rumours that Grant had been linked to the role.

Moffat shared that “Scoop” is “about how the BBC’s Newsnight team got the scoop, then the actual filming of it,” adding: “The other thing is, ‘Why did he agree to do it?’”

“How was it that he decided it was a good idea to do a great big long interview with Emily Maitlis on the BBC?” Moffat questioned, admitting the royal’s arrogance, ignorance, and his charm “quite often covers up for the bad stuff, that’s what I think.”