The first trailer for “She Said”, the film about the Harvey Weinstein scandal, has been released.

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in the powerful flick about the #MeToo movement, with the trailer following the pair as they fight to tell their story in the New York Times, trying to convince traumatized women to speak out against abusers.

A synopsis reads, “Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped propel the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever.

“From the Academy Award winning producers of ’12 Years a Slave’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘Minari’, ‘Selma’ and ‘The Big Short’ and the Oscar-nominated producer of ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ and ‘American Hustle’, the film is based on the New York Times bestseller, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement.”

Credit: Universal Pictures

The jury eventually sentenced Weinstein to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Brad Pitt is among producers on the flick, with him being joined by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, as well as executive producers Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle for Annapurna Pictures.

“She Said” hits theatres November 18.