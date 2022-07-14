Zendaya is swearing off cooking after sustaining an injury in the kitchen. On Wednesday evening, the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star documented a minor injury that left her needing stitches.

“See now…this is why I don’t cook,” she captioned a picture of her manicured pointer finger wrapped in a white bandage, with a hint of blood coming through.

In the next picture, the 26-year-old actress simply wrote “Update” over an image that showed doctors threading stitches into her finger. The saga ended with Zendaya posing for a mirror selfie and putting her freshly stitched and wrapped finger on display. “Baby’s first stitches LOL back to never cooking again.”

Photo: Instagram/ Zendaya

Zendaya spared her fans and followers any of the details of how it happened, or what meal she was making that called for a side of medical attention.

The actress’ trip to the emergency room came after she celebrated her three Emmy nominations for her work as the troubled teen, Rue, in “Euphoria”. On Tuesday, Zendaya, who serves as an executive producer on the show, snagged another nomination in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category (which she won in 2020). The show is also up for Best Drama Series.

