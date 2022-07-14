Click to share this via email

Albany TV news anchor Heather Kovar has quit her job after being suspended.

Over the weekend, the reported appeared dishevelled and was slurring words and going off-script during a live broadcast, leading to her suspension pending an investigation.

In a statement to NBC News, Kovar said, “I recently returned early from family leave following my dad’s death. On Friday, I notified the station I would not be renewing my contract which expires July 31st.”

She added, “Saturday I was scheduled to work the early morning 6am show as well as the evening. I was sleep deprived and exhausted.”

Prior to the controversial broadcast, Kovar had shared her busy schedule on Twitter, which included early morning and evening broadcasts on both Saturday and Sunday.

It’s another marathon weekend!

See you now 6-8am. Then at 6 and 11.

And I’ll be back Sunday morning from 7-9am then 6:30 pm and 11pm.

Lots of good live music out there this weekend. We have info later in the show. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/SZqiJw5DKP — Heather Kovar (@HeatherKNews) July 9, 2022

A statement from the CBS affiliate WRGB said Kovar had been “suspended pending our internal investigation.”

The statement added, “We have no further comment at this time,” the statement said.

Kovar had been working for the station for around five years before the suspension and her decision to quit.