David Coulier clearly remembers the first time he heard Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know”.

Coulier and Morissette dated for a time but broke up shortly before she recorded Jagged Little Pill. The “Fuller House” actor was rumoured to be the focus of her song “You Oughta Know”; the rumour was later confirmed. Coulier, speaking with SiriusXM’s Jim Norton and Sam Roberts, recalls hearing the song for the first time.

READ MORE: Alanis Morissette Hilariously Responds To Viral Photo Of Landscaping Company That Shares Her Name

“Here’s the story,” Coulier said. “I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on, and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio. And I’m like, ‘Wow, this is a really cool hook.’ And then I start hearing the voice. I’m like, ‘Wow, this girl can sing.’ And I had no idea, you know, that this was the record.

“And then I was listening to the lyrics going, ‘Ooh, oh no! Oh, I can’t be this guy.’ And I went to the record store, bought the CD and I went and I parked on a street and I listened to the whole record. And there was a lot of familiar stuff in there that her and I had talked about. Like ‘Your shake is like a fish.’ I’d go, ‘Hey, dead fish me,’ and we’d do this dead fish handshake.”

Listening to Jagged Little Pill gave Coulier a better sense of his relationship with Morissette.

READ MORE: Kelly Clarkson Gives Powerful Rendition Of Alanis Morissette’s ‘Ironic’

“I started listening to it and I thought, Ooh, I think I may have really hurt this woman. And that was my first thought,” he said. “And so years later we reconnected and she couldn’t have been sweeter. And I said, ‘What do you want me to say when people ask me about this relationship?’ And she said, you can say whatever you want. So she was really sweet about it. She was kind.

“I’ll tell you the kind of person she is. When my sister Sharon was dying with cancer, Alanis was living in Toronto. My sister was in Detroit. She actually drove to Detroit with her guitar and sat with my sister playing songs and singing to my sister in the hospital. That’s the kind of human being she is. So I’ve never had anything bad to say about her. She’s lovely.”