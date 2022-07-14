Jon Bernthal takes on the role of the “American Gigolo” in the trailer for the upcoming Showtime reboot series.

In the series, the actor plays Julian Kaye, who thrusts himself back into the Los Angeles sex scene in a bid to find the man who set him up on a murder charge for the death of his former client.

A dapper Kaye says in the clip: “I think I wanna go back to work again,” before it cuts to him doing what he does best as an escort.

Lizzie Brocheré’s Isabelle says in one sizzling scene: “Show me what you can do.”

The trailer also throws it back to Kaye as a child with his suit, learning how he could become “this other guy.”

He ends up being sent to prison for 15 years before being released and seeking revenge.

The series is based on the 1980 film of the same name, which starred Richard Gere in the title role.

“American Gigolo”, also featuring Rosie O’Donnell, Gretchen Mol, and Gabriel LaBelle, streams on September 9 on Showtime.