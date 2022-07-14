Jamie Spears won’t be able to avoid a deposition.

According to Billboard, at a hearing on Wednesday, Britney Spears’ father was ordered to be deposed by August 2.

He was also ordered to hand over addition documents and information related to his daughter’s conservatorship, which was terminated in November.

Jamie had requested more discovery from his daughter, but the request was denied by the judge, who also indicated that she would also likely deny a request to have Britney sit for a deposition.

“There’s absolutely no reason why somebody’s father … should want to depose their own daughter,” Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart said outside the courtroom. “He professes to love his daughter? Is that something that somebody who loves their daughter does?”

In a statement, Jamie’s lawyer Alex Weingarten said his client was “eager to testify and set the record straight” in his deposition, and added, “When the court has the opportunity to review actual evidence, not just the wild and baseless accusations being hurled by Britney and her counsel, we know that Jamie will be vindicated.”