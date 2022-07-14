There are two types of Peloton App users: those who wear pants and Christopher Meloni.

That’s the basis of the hilarious new video highlighting all the ways Peloton users can get their workout on while wearing, well, whatever they want.

“Peloton may be known for their equipment, but the Peloton App allows you to do a variety of different workouts, bike-less, or pants-less,” a statement Maximum Effort, Ryan Reynolds’ ad agency behind the campaign, reads.

Meloni recently made headlines for admitting he likes to work out naked at home without blinds on his windows. Now, in the new ad, the “Law & Order: Organized Crime” star takes his nude workouts including yoga and weight-lifting wherever he wants with the Peloton App.

“Apparently, some people think the way I work out is strange,” he says while lifting weights in the video. “Honestly, I don’t get it.”

The 61-year-old actor is no stranger to delivering when it comes to “thirst traps” and has previously teased photos of parts of his body on Twitter to the delight of his fans.