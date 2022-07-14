Click to share this via email

Armie Hammer’s attorney is addressing the newest rumours surrounding the controversial star.

Hammer made headlines recently when an allegedly fake flyer made the rounds at the Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman suggesting the actor was working as a concierge; his lawyer Andrew Brettler denied the rumours.

Now, another allegation has emerged from the tropical islands.

TMZ shared photos of what appeared to be Hammer negotiating deals for timeshares to prospective customers on the islands.

Reacting to the rumours, Brettler had little to say officially to Entertainment Weekly.

“I can’t confirm or deny it because Armie hasn’t addressed it,” he revealed. In a personal note, however, he added, “I just think it’s s—y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a ‘normal job.’ What’s the story here?”

The actor has been stepping out of the spotlight following the allegations of sexual assault and abuse from multiple women in 2021.

A source told People that the star is currently focusing on parenting the children he shares with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

“[Armie’s] main priority is to be sober and stay sober for the kids and Elizabeth,” the insider said at the time. “They’re co-parenting effectively, and they’re very much intertwined in each other’s lives.”