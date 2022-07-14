Click to share this via email

House patriarch Joe Jonas and matriarch Sophie Turner are adding to their clan.

Jonas and Turner recently welcomed their second child, their reps confirmed to People. The celebrity couple will have two July birthdays to celebrate now, having welcomed a daughter — Willa — in July 2020.

“Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl,” the reps said.

Turner (“Dark Phoenix”, “The Staircase”) expressed earlier this year the excitement and fulfilment motherhood brings her.

“It’s what life is about for me – raising the next generation,” Turner told Elle UK in May. “The greatest thing in life is seeing my daughter go from strength to strength. We’re so excited to be expanding the family. It’s the best blessing ever.”