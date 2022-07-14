Decades after “Dirty Dancing”, and weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a constitutional right to abortion, Jennifer Grey is opening up about her own story.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the 62-year-old actress gets candid about abortion and how her life was changed by having one at a young age.

“I feel so emotional,” Grey says of the Court decision. “Even though I’ve seen it coming, even though we’ve been hearing what’s coming, it doesn’t feel real.”

Abortion was a key plot element in “Dirty Dancing”, which another character gets a botched illegal abortion after an unplanned pregnancy.

“We saw someone who was hemorrhaging,” Grey recalls. “We saw what happens to people without means — the haves and the have nots. I love that part of the storyline because it was really a feminist movie in a rom-com. It was a perfect use of history.”

In her new memoir Out of the Corner, great alludes to having had an abortion in real life, while looking back on her teenage years.

“When I try to imagine my own daughter at 16, playing house, essentially living with a grown-ass man, doing tons of blow, popping Quaaludes, and going to Studio [54] — not to mention being lied to, cheated on, then gifted with various and sundry STDs and unwanted pregnancies, it makes me feel physically ill,” she writes. “No teenager should be swimming in waters that dark…”

Talking to The L.A. Times about her abortion, Grey says, “It’s such a grave decision. And it stays with you.”

She adds. “I wouldn’t have my life. I wouldn’t have had the career I had, I wouldn’t have had anything. And it wasn’t for lack of taking it seriously. I’d always wanted a child. I just didn’t want a child as a teenager. I didn’t want a child where I was [at] in my life.”

Talking again about the Supreme Court’s decision, Grey says, “This is just so fundamentally wrong, and it is sounding a bell for all women to rise up and use their voice now because we have assumed, since 1973, that our choice was safe and that it was never going to be overturned.”