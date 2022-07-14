Death may be an occupational hazard for Steve Carell’s character in “The Patient.”

The actor stars as therapist Alan Strauss in Disney+ and FX’s new psychological thriller. Strauss is a man haunted by his own demons as he tries to help his patients understand themselves. His newest patient, however, may be more than he can handle.

Domhnall Gleeson plays Sam Fortner, a killer who kidnaps Strauss and keeps him captive to help him resolve his compulsion for murder. In order to survive, the therapist must help Fortner understand himself before time runs out.

“The Patient” – Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson – Photo: Disney Plus

Strauss finds his own past haunting him, however, as he recalls his own therapist Charlie, deals with the death of his wife Beth, and struggles to heel the rift between him and his religious son Ezra.

The cast includes David Alan Grier, Linda Emond, Laura Niemi, and Andrew Leeds.

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg are co-creators, executive producers, and writers for the original series with Carell serving as an executive producer along with Caroline Moore, Victor Hsu and Chris Long.

The 10-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ August 30.