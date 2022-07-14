If “Friday Night Lights” ever gets a revival, don’t expect the return of Tim Riggins.

Speaking with Variety, actor Taylor Kitsch was asked whether he would be interested in a reboot of the acclaimed high school football drama.

“You may see it, but I will not be a part of it,” the actor says of a possible reboot. “I’m done. I’m good.”

He continued, “I want to keep growing as an actor. Going back to Rigs — let him live in everyone else’s memories. Whatever that is, whatever he means to them, let him lay there.”

Kitsch clarified that he holds no ill-will toward the series that made him a star.

“It was such a huge springboard for me, but I’m such a different actor now,” he explained. “It allowed me to explore the process, be f**king green and embrace it.”

For now, fans will have to catch Kitsch in his current series, “The Terminal List”, co-starring Chris Pratt.