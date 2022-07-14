Constance Wu is ready to dip a toe back into social media.

Wu (“Crazy Rich Asians”, “The Terminal List”) revealed that her three-year absence from social media came after she attempted suicide. The actress tried to take her own life after experiencing intense backlash for expressing her disappointment for a season six renewal of “Fresh Off the Boat” in 2019.

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it,” Wu wrote. “Three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe. I felt awful about what I’d said.

“When a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American (AsA) community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms, and they’d be better off without me. Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”

Wu spent the next three years prioritizing her mental health over her career ambitions.

“It was a scary moment that made me reassess a lot in my life,” Wu wrote. “For the next few years, I put my career aside to focus on my mental health. AsAms don’t talk about mental health enough. While we’re quick to celebrate representation wins, there’s a lot of avoidance around the more uncomfortable issues within our community.

“Even my tweets became a subject so touchy that most of my AsAm colleagues decided that was the time to avoid me or ice me out. I’ll admit it hurt a lot, but it also made me realize how important it is to reach out and care for people who are going through a hard time.”

Wu, who also announced her new book Making a Scene, has recovered enough to at least give social media another try.

“After a little break from Hollywood and a lot of therapy I feel OK enough to venture back on here (at least for a little bit). And even though I’m scared, I’ve decided that I owe it to the me-of-3-years-ago to be brave and share my story so that it might help someone with theirs.”

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.