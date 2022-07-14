Caution: Spoilers for “Stranger Things 4” follow.

Jamie Campbell Bower discovers just how thirsty the internet is for him in Buzzfeed’s newest thirst tweets video.

The actor was shown real tweets on the social media platform that fans have made about him and his “Stranger Things 4” character One, Vecna, and Henry.

The comments began innocently enough, with fans talking about Bower’s good looks.

One fan wrote, “imagine going out with jamie campbell bower, imagine your boyfriend being prettier than you. that would suck”.

He responded kindly to the words, saying, “First of all: we’re all beautiful and thank you for calling me pretty. Second of all: got any dresses I can borrow?”

Things took an immediate escalation, however, as fans expressed an attraction to the veiny, monstrous version of Bower’s character.

“VECNA LOOK SO F–KING SEXY IN THAT IM NOT EVEN JOKING COME HERE MY VEINY MAN ILY ILL KISS YOU UR SO CUTE,” read the tweet.

“You, really – all caps, not even really a cohesive sentence there, you really – there’s something going on there,” he said, flabbergasted. “I mean… appreciated?”

One user offered a hilarious take on Bower’s character One’s monstrous transformation into the grotesque Vecna.

“tbh i understand vecna’s motivations cause if i went from looking like a hot piece of a– to THAT… i would be mad too,” they wrote.

“I mean it goes a little deeper than skin deep,” he replied with a laugh. “I mean, I kinda like the vines – his nails are great. There’s a great nail salon in The Upside-Down, I’m telling you.”

After a series of particularly NSFW tweets, the actor concluded that reading the tweets was like a punch to the gut.

“I feel like I’ve gone 19 rounds with Mike Tyson. It’s been an absolute disaster,” he added. “Thank you for all of your weirdness, I love it and appreciate it. Please, don’t forget to watch Volume II of ‘Stranger Things’. The V-man’s out there.”