Daniel Kaluuya’s hot take on pizza is going to rub a lot people the wrong way.

Kaluuya’s impression of the treasured food is sure to have fans shouting Jordan Peele movie titles like “Nope” and “Get Out”. Sitting down with host Sean Evans for a spicy saga of First We Feast’s “Hot Ones”, Kaluuya expressed his apathy towards the cheesy, saucy slice of heaven after seeing a friend work at a Pizza Hut.

“Pizza’s just like… pizza’s an open sandwich. If you really look at it, it’s like, cheese.” Kaluuya said, per Uproxx. “My tongue is going nuts… It’s like cheese. They just grill the cheese, put some bread on it, cook the bread,” he said. “It’s an open sandwich.

“I’m not convinced on pizzas… It’s overrated.”

The talented actor previously expressed his opinion of pizza on a 2018 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Kaluuya can be spotted in Peele’s “Nope” on July 22.