Chris Pratt is responding to old rumours about him taking over the iconic role of Indiana Jones.

The actor spoke on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast about the Deadline report from 2015 that he was in talks with Steven Spielberg about taking over the role made iconic from Harrison Ford.

When asked by host Josh Horowitz, he joked about not recognizing the name.

“I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who? Steven Who?” he said.

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Pays Tribute To Bryce Dallas Howard In Heartfelt Post

Pratt did reveal his hilarious reason for not wanting to portray the famous archaeologist, however, and it had to do with the original actor.

“All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford and I don’t even know if it was really him but it was enough to scare me, that was like, ‘When I die, Indiana Jones dies,’” he recalled. “And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play… ?”

I’m no body language expert but watch this video and tell me Chris Pratt did not talk to Steven Spielberg about taking over Indiana Jones in some capacity. pic.twitter.com/bqOdebFHla — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 14, 2022

Apparently the quote originates from an interview Ford had on “Today” in 2019.

The exact quote was: “Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy.”

READ MORE: Chris Pratt Apologizes After Criticizing UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya: ‘My Bad’

While the fifth entry in the franchise still sees Ford in the role, Pratt didn’t explicitly deny the rumours either.

“Indiana Jones 5” is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2023.