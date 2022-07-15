“Big Brother” season 24 is shaping up to be one of the most chaotic in recent memory. Before the season even came to its first live eviction episode, one houseguest has already left the competition.

Paloma Aguilar left the game preemptively ahead of the show’s live eviction vote, following a week of controversy and allegations of racism and racial bias.

Host Julie Chen Moonves kicked the show off addressing the swirl of online speculation, teasing, “As you know, our motto has always been ‘Expect the Unexpected’. That, tonight, could not be more true.”

Chen then explained that the original twist the show had planned would be revealed on eviction night, “But an unexpected turn of events has now changed everything.”