Drake was not arrested in Sweden this week.

Rumours emerged on social media on Thursday that the Canadian rapper had been arrested by local police at a Stolkholm nightclub.

However, Drake’s rep has since told The Hollywood Reporter that this is not the case and that he was in his hotel at the time.

It’s unclear why the musician is in Sweden at the moment.

His “Air Drake” Boeing 767 private jet had been spotted landing at an airport in Sweden earlier this week, with clips shared on social media.

A close up look at Drake’s jet, “Air Drake” as it lands in Sweden 🛩🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/3yTrIJ8Pk7 — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) July 13, 2022

The star recently shot to the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart thanks to Honestly, Nevermind.

This is the 11th time that he has topped the chart, making him just one of five artists with more than 10 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. See more in the clip below.