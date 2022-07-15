Demi Lovato is back with their new music video for “Substance”.
The singer, who has been showing off a more punk-rock side ahead of the release of their latest album Holy Fvck, was joined by friend Paris Hilton in the clip.
The pair hop on a motorcycle after crashing a red carpet event with a bunch of dynamite in the video.
Am I the only one looking for #SUBSTANCE? 🖤 Out Now https://t.co/nQsg6fp9Nb pic.twitter.com/b7Qcl7hAoq
— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 15, 2022
Lovato sings, “So I ask myself / ‘Am I the only one looking for substance?’ / Got high, it only left me lonely and loveless.
“Don’t wanna end up in a casket, head full of maggots / Body full of jack s**t, I get an abundance / Am I the only one looking for substance?” referencing her struggles with drug and alcohol abuse over the years.
Lovato is set to release their upcoming album Holy Fvck on August 19.