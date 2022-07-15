Jennifer Garner is getting in the soccer spirit.

In a video on Instagram, the “Alias” star joined up with Untamed author Glennon Doyle to become the “Official Soccer Moms” for the Angel City Football Club.

The club is the first female majority-owned soccer team, with Doyle’s wife, soccer star Abby Wambach, being one of the club’s partial owners.

In the video, Garner and Doyle cheer on the Angel City players against the San Diego Wave.

“We know next to nothing about the soccer, but we know how to tie shoelaces and bows, to cheer for and love—luckily there is room for all of us— come to a game and find out! ⚽️,” Garner wrote.

The duo also cheerlead with red and white pom-poms, tie players’ sneakers, and even cut up orange slices for the players to eat.

“And we want you to know that we love you no matter what happens on the field,…” Doyle says in a speech to the players

“We want you to stay hydrated, have a casserole, some peanut butter for energy,” Garner adds.

Garner and Doyle are also investors in the Angel City club, along with a number of other big names, including founders Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman and Julie Uhrman, Christina Aguilera, America Ferrera, Eva Longoria, Gabrielle Union, and Jessica Chastain.