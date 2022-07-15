Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Things are heating up again in Regency England.

On Thursday, new first-look photos from the set of “Bridgerton” season 3 emerged, with cast members all decked out in costume for a ball scene.

READ MORE: Regé-Jean Page Reveals He Hasn’t Seen ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 And Jokes That Simon Was A ‘Regency F**kboy*

Photo: SplashNews.com

Filmed at Osterley Park estate in west London, the pics feature carriages outside the mansion, with a group of as-yet unknown cast members walking around in old-fashioned gowns and suits.

The new season will feature returning star Nicola Coughlan in one of the lead roles, along with her love interest, played by Luke Newton.

Photo: SplashNews.com

READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Simone Ashley Studied Snails Mating To Prepare For Sex Scenes In ‘Sex Education’

Skipping the third novel in the book series, season 3 will focus largely on Newton’s Colin Bridgerton.

Photo: SplashNews.com

The series also has a new showrunner in Jess Brownell. Actors Phoebe Dynevor, Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey will all be returning.