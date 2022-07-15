Tessa and Hardin fight to save their relationship once again in the final film in the “After” franchise, “After Ever Happy”.

The newly released teaser follows the duo as they hit another crossroads in their romance, with Tessa (Josephine Langford) questioning at one point, “I don’t know if I can keep fighting to save him rather than myself.”

It cuts to her saying, “We need time apart,” as Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) insists she can’t just keep running from her problems.

“After Ever Happy”. Courtesy VVS Films

The troubled youngster says, “You can’t just escape yourself by moving from one place to another.”

The franchise is based on the popular book by Anna Todd.

A synopsis for the final film reads, “Does Tessa continue trying to save him and their relationship, or is it time to save herself? While Hardin remains in London after his mother’s wedding and sinks deeper into darkness, Tessa returns to Seattle and endures a tragedy.

“If they want their love to survive, they’ll need to work on themselves first. But will their paths lead them back to each other?”

Chance Perdomo, Stephen Moyer, Mira Sorvino, Carter Jenkins, Arielle Kebbel, Frances Turner, Kiana Madeira, Louise Lombard, and Rob Estes also feature in the flick.

“After Ever Happy” is set to be released in theatres September 7.