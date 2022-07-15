Apple Music is launching its new live music series, Apple Music Sessions, kicking things off with two of Nashville’s most popular female artists.

On Friday, July 15, Apple Music Sessions launched with releases from Carrie Underwood and Tenille Townes, recorded out of Apple Music’s new state-of-the-art studios in Music City.

In her set, Underwood performed her hit “Ghost Story”, as well as a stripped-back version of “Blown Away” and a stunning cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama, I’m Coming Home”.

“Being in the studio with Apple Music was such an incredible experience, and I’m excited to share these unique, stripped-down versions of three songs I love with my fans. We had a lot of fun reimagining these big, visual songs and presenting them in a different way,” said Underwood of the performance.

“I have always been an Ozzy Osbourne fan and ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’ is one of my all-time favourite songs,” Underwood continued. “I’ve always thought it felt a lot like a country song, and I’ve wanted to cover it for a long time. This was a really fun opportunity for me to be able to finally make that happen. I hope we’ve done Ozzy proud and I hope he likes it.”

For her set, Townes performed her hits “Same Road Home” and “Somebody’s Daughter”, in addition to a gritty, soulful cover of Etta James’ classic “At Last”.

“It was so cool capturing the spirit of how it feels to play my songs live with my band during the Apple Music Sessions performance. The new space feels like it’s going to become an anchor for our music community in Nashville and it was an honour to be a part of breaking it in,” said the Canadian country star.

“I chose ‘Same Road Home’ because I really love the message in the song of us all being more alike as humans than we often realize,” she continued. “‘Somebody’s Daughter’ is one of those songs that has grown with us as a band for the past couple of years and it was really fun to showcase our live version of it. And ‘At Last’ is a song that sets the bar to me as a writer and a singer. I’ve never recorded a version of it before, and I loved getting to include it in my Apple Music Sessions.”

Look for upcoming Apple Music Sessions with such country artists as Ronnie Dunn and Ingrid Andress, while Apple Music also plans on expanding the series into other musical genres.

Underwood’s Apple Music Sessions performance can be found here, while Townes’ set is available here.