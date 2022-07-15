Click to share this via email

Yu Hojin wows the “America’s Got Talent” judges with a stunning magic trick in a sneak peek clip.

The magician, 29, who lives in Seoul, South Korea, explains how he’s been in the army for the past two years and has been thinking about what he wants to do in the future.

He says, “I want the world [to] know me and remember my name.”

Hojin then brings out a golden frame with no glass, puts his hands through, and does numerous tricks with feathers while Emeli Sandé’s “Read All About It” plays in the background.

Hojin definitely isn’t the only contestant travelling overseas for their audition, with J-Pop band Travis Japan coming in from Japan.

They belted out their song “My Dreamy Hollywood”.

They got three yeses from the judges, and a whole lot more from the cheering crowd.