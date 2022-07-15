Click to share this via email

The company that created stage sets for Kanye West’s concerts is suing the rapper.

L.A.-based Phantom Labs has filed a suit alleging West owes them $7.1 million for work done on his concert shows, including his Free Larry Hoover benefit concert in December 2021.

They also worked on his cancelled 2022 Coachella performance, his Sunday Service events, and a concert for the release of West’s album Donda 2.

“Despite receiving multiple demand letters from Phantom, defendants continue inexplicably to withhold payment,” the company states in the lawsuit, according to the Guardian.

A spokesperson added, “We are incredibly proud of the work that we did with Ye and are disappointed that such a fruitful relationship has come to this. A celebrity weaponizing fame and reputation to take advantage of eager collaborators is simply unacceptable.”

West has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

The rapper was recently served with a similar suit from fashion rental company David Casavant Archive, which claims West stopped paying the rental fees on items that it describes as “rare, esteemed pieces valued for their scarcity and importance in fashion history.”

He was also sued last month by musician Marshall Jefferson for sampling his track “Move Your Body” without a licence.