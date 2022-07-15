Jeff Bridges is one proud pop as he celebrates the wedding of his daughter.

Hayley Bridges, daughter of the “Tron” star and wife Susan Geston, recently tied the knot with Justin Shane in an intimate ceremony held in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California.

READ MORE: Jeff Bridges Gives Health Update After Cancer And COVID-19 Diagnosis

“For the theme, we wanted to combine the English garden landscape of Kestrel with our California coastal vibe,” the newlyweds told Brides magazine. “The colour scheme was natural variations of whites, creams, and greens, with warm touches of soft orange and citrus and accents of dusty blue, gold, and wood.”

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

The wedding welcomed 123 guests, including a family friend who acted as officiant, while Jeff Bridges gave away the youngest of his three daughters.

According to Brides, Bridges walked his daughter down the aisle with musical accompaniment from Van Morrison’s “Sweet Thing” and then honoured his new son-in-law in a welcome speech.

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

“My dad gave a welcome speech and touched on a trait of Justin’s that I also mentioned in my vows, which is that kids and dogs love him,” Hayley said. “I believe this to be an example of his wonderful energy.”

READ MORE: Jeff Bridges Feels ‘Terrific’ After Lymphoma Battle

An in-depth look at the nuptials can be found in the latest issue of Brides; more photos from the ceremony can be seen below:

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni